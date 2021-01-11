Sign up
Photo 3298
Down By the Station Early in the Evening
Know the song says morning, but . . . Taken 2 days ago when things were looking better temporarily. Granddaughter tested positive but no symptoms - my daughter has taken Jerik for a while and I get tested tomorrow.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7007
photos
294
followers
164
following
903% complete
Tags
nature
,
sunset
Anne ❀
ace
That's a gorgeous image! Your vaccine should help ensure you have a negative result? I hope your granddaughter remains healthy.
January 11th, 2021
