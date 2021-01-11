Previous
Down By the Station Early in the Evening by milaniet
Photo 3298

Down By the Station Early in the Evening

Know the song says morning, but . . . Taken 2 days ago when things were looking better temporarily. Granddaughter tested positive but no symptoms - my daughter has taken Jerik for a while and I get tested tomorrow.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Anne ❀ ace
That's a gorgeous image! Your vaccine should help ensure you have a negative result? I hope your granddaughter remains healthy.
January 11th, 2021  
