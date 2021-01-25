Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3312
Loving Hydrangeas Year Round
I don't think there's a season when the hydrangea plant doesn't make a pretty showing. So glad the new Jr. High used them in their front entrance. Shows well on black
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7021
photos
295
followers
164
following
907% complete
View this month »
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
24th January 2021 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
hydrangea
Taffy
ace
Your processing choice was just perfect for this to really pop. Such a well-done image with the leaves filling the frame and in such great detail.
January 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close