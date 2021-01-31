Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3318
I'm Waiting for You
I was facing west when I spotted the kingfisher yesterday and as I turned back to the east there was my first bluebird of the year - sitting on a limb I could almost get "easily" from the car. Was an extra good day.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7027
photos
293
followers
165
following
View this month »
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th January 2021 9:45am
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
bluebird
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A beautiful bluebird capture! I want to thank you very much for sticking your neck out and voting for my dismal shot. I really appreciate it!
February 1st, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Beautiful bluebird fav
February 1st, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
So soft and sweet
February 1st, 2021
amyK
ace
Wow, a kingfisher and a bluebird...I am so envious!
February 1st, 2021
