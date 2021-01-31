Previous
I'm Waiting for You by milaniet
I'm Waiting for You

I was facing west when I spotted the kingfisher yesterday and as I turned back to the east there was my first bluebird of the year - sitting on a limb I could almost get "easily" from the car. Was an extra good day.
Milanie

June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A beautiful bluebird capture! I want to thank you very much for sticking your neck out and voting for my dismal shot. I really appreciate it!
February 1st, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Beautiful bluebird fav
February 1st, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
So soft and sweet
February 1st, 2021  
amyK ace
Wow, a kingfisher and a bluebird...I am so envious!
February 1st, 2021  
