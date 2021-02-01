Previous
Bowman Lake Glacier National Park by milaniet
Photo 3319

Bowman Lake Glacier National Park

I was so happy to read the change in rules for the February black and white challenge - using older pictures! With no where to go lately, I have really enjoyed looking through earlier (than Covid) trips - can dream again.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020.
