It Has to be Better in Florida! by milaniet
Photo 3330

It Has to be Better in Florida!

We're looking at the coldest temperatures in many years this coming week - while I dream about the beach in Florida. Loved collecting shells each morning - and brought lots home with me.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Those are some beautiful shells! Stay warm! Going to get cold here too, but it's hot for so long here - I really don't mind it so much.
February 13th, 2021  
