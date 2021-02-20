Previous
Teenagers - Thankful for Them by milaniet
Teenagers - Thankful for Them

BOB. These last two are the only ones I set out to really make portraits for - the daughter of a good friend down the street. Girls that age are so good to work with!
Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a beautiful young woman! This is a terrific portrait!
February 20th, 2021  
Nada ace
Beautiful portrait
February 20th, 2021  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
What a beautiful model! Nicely posed Milanie! FAV!
February 20th, 2021  
