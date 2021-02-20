Sign up
Photo 3338
Teenagers - Thankful for Them
BOB. These last two are the only ones I set out to really make portraits for - the daughter of a good friend down the street. Girls that age are so good to work with!
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th November 2014 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a beautiful young woman! This is a terrific portrait!
February 20th, 2021
Nada
ace
Beautiful portrait
February 20th, 2021
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
What a beautiful model! Nicely posed Milanie! FAV!
February 20th, 2021
