Photo 3347
Reflections on a Calm Morning
Well, here goes a try at month 2 of black and white in camera. Going to try a different theme each week - this week is water. Will try to mainly just crop - not much processing
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7094
photos
295
followers
171
following
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
24th February 2021 8:00am
b&w
nature
reflections
trees
pond
Mallory
ace
Wow, the reflections are incredible.
March 1st, 2021
Barb
ace
Amazingly beautiful, Milanie! So well-done! Fav
March 1st, 2021
Kate
ace
Great reflections. I like the water ripples in the lower part of the shot.
March 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is awesome! Great reflections and a very nice view.
March 1st, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful reflections
March 1st, 2021
