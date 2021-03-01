Previous
Reflections on a Calm Morning by milaniet
Reflections on a Calm Morning

Well, here goes a try at month 2 of black and white in camera. Going to try a different theme each week - this week is water. Will try to mainly just crop - not much processing
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Milanie

Mallory ace
Wow, the reflections are incredible.
March 1st, 2021  
Barb ace
Amazingly beautiful, Milanie! So well-done! Fav
March 1st, 2021  
Kate ace
Great reflections. I like the water ripples in the lower part of the shot.
March 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is awesome! Great reflections and a very nice view.
March 1st, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful reflections
March 1st, 2021  
