Previous
Next
Water and More Reflections by milaniet
Photo 3348

Water and More Reflections

Since my idea for this week is water in black and white, this little bridge crossing a small creek from the pond fit very nicely. Having fun with in-camera b&w.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise