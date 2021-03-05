Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3351
I'll Be Leaving Soon
I imagine the pelicans will be leaving for wherever it is the spend the rest of the year until next December/January. Don't think they like out Arkansas summers - not that I blame them.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7102
photos
298
followers
173
following
918% complete
View this month »
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
Latest from all albums
2264
3348
2265
3349
2266
3350
2267
3351
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd March 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
bird
,
river
,
pelican
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful shot! Too hot there in summer? How's the humidity?
March 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close