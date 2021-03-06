Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3352
Follow the Leader
Pelicans are just a natural for b&w shots - they were having a good time wandering in the bay. One more day of water--themed shots then onto something I've never tried!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
b&w
nature
birds
water
bay
pelicans
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous capture!
March 7th, 2021
Rick Schies
ace
A beautiful B/W composition
March 7th, 2021
