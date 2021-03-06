Previous
Follow the Leader by milaniet
Photo 3352

Follow the Leader

Pelicans are just a natural for b&w shots - they were having a good time wandering in the bay. One more day of water--themed shots then onto something I've never tried!
Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous capture!
March 7th, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
A beautiful B/W composition
March 7th, 2021  
