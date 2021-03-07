Previous
I Am Out of Here, Guys! by milaniet
I Am Out of Here, Guys!

The last of my pelicans for the season. Took this earlier this week and they're all gone now. Warming up too much I imagine.
Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful action capture!
March 8th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 8th, 2021  
Sand Lily
Lovely shot!
March 8th, 2021  
amyK ace
Cool action shot...great splash
March 8th, 2021  
