Photo 3353
I Am Out of Here, Guys!
The last of my pelicans for the season. Took this earlier this week and they're all gone now. Warming up too much I imagine.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7106
photos
298
followers
173
following
918% complete
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
2266
3350
2267
3351
3352
2268
2269
3353
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd March 2021 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
bird
,
river
,
pelican
,
sixws-115
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful action capture!
March 8th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 8th, 2021
Sand Lily
Lovely shot!
March 8th, 2021
amyK
ace
Cool action shot...great splash
March 8th, 2021
