Another from the Unexpected Project by milaniet
Another from the Unexpected Project

This mural, done by the artist Askew, is honoring Cherokee women. Ft. Smith was established as a fort to keep peace between the Cherokee and Osage Indian tribes in 1814.
Kat
Love the artwork and capture
March 27th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Great artwork.
March 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful mural and capture!
March 27th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture of a compelling work.
March 27th, 2021  
