Photo 3373
Another from the Unexpected Project
This mural, done by the artist Askew, is honoring Cherokee women. Ft. Smith was established as a fort to keep peace between the Cherokee and Osage Indian tribes in 1814.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st March 2021 12:51pm
b&w
mural
cherokee
askew
Kat
Love the artwork and capture
March 27th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Great artwork.
March 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful mural and capture!
March 27th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture of a compelling work.
March 27th, 2021
