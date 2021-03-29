Previous
Finishing Like I Started by milaniet
Finishing Like I Started

Two months of black and white has been a challenge. Like to think I've learned a few things but I have had fun. These last 3 shots will all focus on water again. This is one from the beginning of the month after the snow.
Milanie

Diana ace
this looks fabulous, love the way you processed it. Looks wonderful on black.
March 29th, 2021  
