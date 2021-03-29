Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3375
Finishing Like I Started
Two months of black and white has been a challenge. Like to think I've learned a few things but I have had fun. These last 3 shots will all focus on water again. This is one from the beginning of the month after the snow.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
water
Diana
ace
this looks fabulous, love the way you processed it. Looks wonderful on black.
March 29th, 2021
