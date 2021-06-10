Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3439
I'm Watching You
Still not walking, but can take pictures from the car. Soonest appointment with the neurologist is October - may be a long summer. Hanging in there and enjoying your pictures.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
egret
Dianne
What a fabulous image. Hopefully being able to use your camera will keep your mind busy and you will see all he positives around you. Take care.
June 11th, 2021
Cathy
Looks as though he is posing for you! I am sorry you are having back pain. I pray they can identify the source and treat it or that it will miraculously get better on its own.
June 11th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I am so sorry. I thought I had to wait a long time to start my procedures. Glad you're hanging in there. You have been missed. Lovely capture!
June 11th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture in challenging circumstances. I miss your beautiful photos and thoughtful comments. I do hope you are able to find some relief.
June 11th, 2021
