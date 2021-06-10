Previous
Next
I'm Watching You by milaniet
Photo 3439

I'm Watching You

Still not walking, but can take pictures from the car. Soonest appointment with the neurologist is October - may be a long summer. Hanging in there and enjoying your pictures.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
What a fabulous image. Hopefully being able to use your camera will keep your mind busy and you will see all he positives around you. Take care.
June 11th, 2021  
Cathy
Looks as though he is posing for you! I am sorry you are having back pain. I pray they can identify the source and treat it or that it will miraculously get better on its own.
June 11th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I am so sorry. I thought I had to wait a long time to start my procedures. Glad you're hanging in there. You have been missed. Lovely capture!
June 11th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture in challenging circumstances. I miss your beautiful photos and thoughtful comments. I do hope you are able to find some relief.
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise