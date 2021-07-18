Sign up
Photo 3451
Still Hanging Around
Both of us. Feeling stronger - can walk almost 2 miles (indoors - haven't tackled hills yet or humidity ) without coughing. Heel still a problem but doing the best I can. Hopefully, one day I'll be back here normally. Love looking at your pictures.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I hope you continue to get stronger and sturdier too! I know how it feels to want to do more and not have the stamina just yet...! Cute shot.
July 18th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
Good news! That's quite an accomplishment even indoors. Wishing you continued improvement! Great photo of Me. Squirrel. Such good detail!
July 18th, 2021
