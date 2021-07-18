Previous
Next
Still Hanging Around by milaniet
Photo 3451

Still Hanging Around

Both of us. Feeling stronger - can walk almost 2 miles (indoors - haven't tackled hills yet or humidity ) without coughing. Heel still a problem but doing the best I can. Hopefully, one day I'll be back here normally. Love looking at your pictures.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I hope you continue to get stronger and sturdier too! I know how it feels to want to do more and not have the stamina just yet...! Cute shot.
July 18th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
Good news! That's quite an accomplishment even indoors. Wishing you continued improvement! Great photo of Me. Squirrel. Such good detail!
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise