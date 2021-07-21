Sign up
Photo 3454
Who Am I
BOB. Near a field where I walk there are many of these wild shrubs full of something similar to clusters of grapes - though I'm sure not edible. Some are more pinkish/red but these purple ones stood out. Have no idea what they are.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
5
2
Milanie
@milaniet
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st July 2021 7:35am
nature
berries
bush
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous shot! I love the color. It looks like winged sumac.
July 21st, 2021
Allison Maltese
ace
Such beautiful light and color. Sorry I can't help with the ID.
July 21st, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful but no idea!
July 21st, 2021
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colour, I like the vignette making it stand out more.
July 21st, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty!
July 21st, 2021
