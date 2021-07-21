Previous
Who Am I by milaniet
Photo 3454

Who Am I

BOB. Near a field where I walk there are many of these wild shrubs full of something similar to clusters of grapes - though I'm sure not edible. Some are more pinkish/red but these purple ones stood out. Have no idea what they are.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Milanie

@milaniet
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous shot! I love the color. It looks like winged sumac.
July 21st, 2021  
Allison Maltese ace
Such beautiful light and color. Sorry I can't help with the ID.
July 21st, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful but no idea!
July 21st, 2021  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and colour, I like the vignette making it stand out more.
July 21st, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty!
July 21st, 2021  
