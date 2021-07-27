Previous
Much Taller Than Me! by milaniet
Much Taller Than Me!

I was driving a different route to the library (reading has been my refuge this summer) and saw this beauty is someone's yard. Had to lower the window and get a shot. What a beauty
Milanie

bkb in the city
Very nice
July 27th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and details.
July 27th, 2021  
Dianne
It’s lovely against the blue sky.
July 27th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
A stunner, and lovely against that clear blue sky!
July 27th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Tall and beautiful against the blue sky.
July 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Just a lovely and happy shot!
July 27th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2021  
Kate ace
Yes, quite a beauty
July 27th, 2021  
