Photo 3460
Much Taller Than Me!
I was driving a different route to the library (reading has been my refuge this summer) and saw this beauty is someone's yard. Had to lower the window and get a shot. What a beauty
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
8
3
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th July 2021 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
sunflower
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 27th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and details.
July 27th, 2021
Dianne
It’s lovely against the blue sky.
July 27th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
A stunner, and lovely against that clear blue sky!
July 27th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Tall and beautiful against the blue sky.
July 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Just a lovely and happy shot!
July 27th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2021
Kate
ace
Yes, quite a beauty
July 27th, 2021
