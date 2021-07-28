Sign up
Photo 3461
Finally Found a Few
Dewdrops have sure been hard to find - even with high humidity and no wind. No spiderwebs, but this one weed sure must have acted like a magnet to the dew. Sort of nice on black.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
nature
weed
dewdrops
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Milanie, you've outdone yourself! It's excellent!
July 28th, 2021
