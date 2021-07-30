Previous
Facing the Sun by milaniet
Photo 3463

Facing the Sun

Not far from where I shot yesterday's orange grass, just wish you could get a shot of that neat center, but since the basically face the sunlight, that would mean shooting from a boat - not available! The river is pretty in our part of the state.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
948% complete

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Very pretty hibiscus!
July 30th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful, Is that Rose Mallow??
July 30th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful flower & light.
July 30th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab detail
July 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very beautiful
July 30th, 2021  
