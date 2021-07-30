Sign up
Photo 3463
Facing the Sun
Not far from where I shot yesterday's orange grass, just wish you could get a shot of that neat center, but since the basically face the sunlight, that would mean shooting from a boat - not available! The river is pretty in our part of the state.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
5
0
Tags
nature
flower
river
hibiscus
Lisa Poland
ace
Very pretty hibiscus!
July 30th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Beautiful, Is that Rose Mallow??
July 30th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful flower & light.
July 30th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab detail
July 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very beautiful
July 30th, 2021
