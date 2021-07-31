Previous
Such Sweet Little Beauties by milaniet
Such Sweet Little Beauties

Quite a few of these daisy fleabane scattered along the riverbank - they look so cheery.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Milanie

Lou Ann ace
They are sweet flowers. Love your background too.
August 2nd, 2021  
Anne Pancella ace
Love that greenish shade of yellow.
August 2nd, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Pretty
August 2nd, 2021  
