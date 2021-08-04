Sign up
Photo 3468
First Monarch of the Year
Not been a good week with this darn PMR - Sure slowing down everything I want to do. Just hoping it will ease again soon and I'll be back to doing things normally.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7290
photos
294
followers
173
following
950% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st August 2021 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
monarch
