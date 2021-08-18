Sign up
Photo 3482
And It Rained - and It Rained
I finally had a day to myself - and it's been raining with thunder and lightning - not fair! Stepped out under the overhang of the back door and shot these water drops. Best I could do today (may see them for 2 more days!)
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
4
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7304
photos
295
followers
173
following
953% complete
Tags
nature
,
rose
,
raindrops
,
minamal-22
Casablanca
ace
Aww how frustrating! Beautiful photo. Hope your weather brightens soon.
August 19th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
I love the water drops, I hope your weather improves for you Milanie so you can get out there and take Photos!
August 19th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
But it’s beautiful! I love dark background and how it sets off the deep red of the rose. Wishing you sunny skies soon!
August 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely vivid red and raindrops!
August 19th, 2021
