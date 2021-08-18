Previous
And It Rained - and It Rained by milaniet
Photo 3482

And It Rained - and It Rained

I finally had a day to myself - and it's been raining with thunder and lightning - not fair! Stepped out under the overhang of the back door and shot these water drops. Best I could do today (may see them for 2 more days!)
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Casablanca ace
Aww how frustrating! Beautiful photo. Hope your weather brightens soon.
August 19th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
I love the water drops, I hope your weather improves for you Milanie so you can get out there and take Photos!
August 19th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
But it’s beautiful! I love dark background and how it sets off the deep red of the rose. Wishing you sunny skies soon!
August 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely vivid red and raindrops!
August 19th, 2021  
