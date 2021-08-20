Sign up
Photo 3484
Better than Hornets, I Guess
Noticed this wasp's nest clinging to a stem down near the water. Are those two kinds of wasps or male/female - their faces are different. Never looked at one up close.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Milanie
@milaniet
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 20th, 2021
Jesika
Wasp nests are an incredible construction. They pull strands of wood off suitable sites, fences, gates, etc. Then chew it up and somehow make a nest of fine fibre. It’s fascinating watching, no idea how they actually do it.
August 20th, 2021
George
ace
Brilliant image.
August 20th, 2021
