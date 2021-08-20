Previous
Better than Hornets, I Guess by milaniet
Better than Hornets, I Guess

Noticed this wasp's nest clinging to a stem down near the water. Are those two kinds of wasps or male/female - their faces are different. Never looked at one up close.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 20th, 2021  
Jesika
Wasp nests are an incredible construction. They pull strands of wood off suitable sites, fences, gates, etc. Then chew it up and somehow make a nest of fine fibre. It’s fascinating watching, no idea how they actually do it.
August 20th, 2021  
George ace
Brilliant image.
August 20th, 2021  
