Photo 3485
Invasive for Sure
I am fairly positive this clematis wasn't here two weeks ago - now it covers the whole south side bank of the inlet. What a pretty sight it was.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7307
photos
294
followers
172
following
954% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th August 2021 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
clematis
amyK
ace
Super focus on this
August 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's lovely!
August 22nd, 2021
