Invasive for Sure by milaniet
Photo 3485

Invasive for Sure

I am fairly positive this clematis wasn't here two weeks ago - now it covers the whole south side bank of the inlet. What a pretty sight it was.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Milanie

amyK ace
Super focus on this
August 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's lovely!
August 22nd, 2021  
