The Survivor by milaniet
Photo 3489

The Survivor

Hardly left the house today - this heat has to break soon! Stood under the overhand of the back door and focused on this one rose - nearly sooc with a very small crop.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Milanie

Barb ace
Stunning, Milanie! Our heat wave finally broke, but not until most of the flowers in a more unprotected bed got scorched. :-(
August 25th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
This is absolutely stunning!
August 25th, 2021  
