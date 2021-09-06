Previous
Just a Few Dewdrops Finally by milaniet
Just a Few Dewdrops Finally

Better on black. Got a short walk in earlier than usual this morning - cooler temperatures gave me some dewdrops and very wet feet. This web made me think of a ladder.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Milanie

Photo Details

KV ace
Super cool web design... love the dewdrops... so nice.
September 6th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
So delicate
September 6th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Love the details
September 6th, 2021  
