That's One Large Blob of Dewdrops! by milaniet
That's One Large Blob of Dewdrops!

Quite cool in the early morning so caught some more dewdrops on the Partridge Pea - not many flowers left for color - we sure need some rain. Wouldn't it be nice if it went where it was needed and not just drown other spots!
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely dew drops on your little wildflower!
September 10th, 2021  
