Photo 3505
Robin's Plantain - Loads of Petals
Was actually just trying to learn how to take a picture with my phone (not a very fancy one) while taking Jerik to the park. For a change, I got just one shot - not 13! I may be learning - or just lucky :)
10th September 2021
Tags
nature
,
flower
Julie Ryan
It's gorgeous!
September 11th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
A beauty!
September 11th, 2021
