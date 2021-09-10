Previous
Next
Robin's Plantain - Loads of Petals by milaniet
Photo 3505

Robin's Plantain - Loads of Petals

Was actually just trying to learn how to take a picture with my phone (not a very fancy one) while taking Jerik to the park. For a change, I got just one shot - not 13! I may be learning - or just lucky :)
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
It's gorgeous!
September 11th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
A beauty!
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise