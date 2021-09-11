Sign up
Photo 3506
NOT the Original Paint Job
Checked out the local Rods and Ribs (have a good barbecue place here) Show this morning. About half the entries they use to have. Had one or two that were kind of neat. You can tell I'm getting desperate for a shot!
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7330
photos
294
followers
173
following
960% complete
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
12th September 2021 9:36am
Tags
antique
,
automobile
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great paint job- even if it's not original to the car it seems to fit it very well.
September 12th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a cool rod! I love the paint job!
September 12th, 2021
