Previous
Next
NOT the Original Paint Job by milaniet
Photo 3506

NOT the Original Paint Job

Checked out the local Rods and Ribs (have a good barbecue place here) Show this morning. About half the entries they use to have. Had one or two that were kind of neat. You can tell I'm getting desperate for a shot!
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great paint job- even if it's not original to the car it seems to fit it very well.
September 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a cool rod! I love the paint job!
September 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise