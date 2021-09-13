Sign up
Photo 3508
Lying so Gently in a Young Pine
This broken branch covered in lichen must have fallen from an overhead tree to land in this 3 foot pine. Seemed so restful there. Shows better enlarged.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
0
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7332
photos
294
followers
173
following
961% complete
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
12th September 2021 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
pine
,
lichen
