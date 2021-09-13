Previous
Lying so Gently in a Young Pine by milaniet
Photo 3508

Lying so Gently in a Young Pine

This broken branch covered in lichen must have fallen from an overhead tree to land in this 3 foot pine. Seemed so restful there. Shows better enlarged.
13th September 2021

Milanie

milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
