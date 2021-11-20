Previous
First Taste of Local Frost by milaniet
Photo 3576

First Taste of Local Frost

Woke up early to catch the forecasted frost - and they hit it right 29 degrees and no wind. So with not too much work I was able to capture the first frosty morning in Ozark.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a gorgeous frosty capture! I can see the texture of the crystals very clearly.
November 20th, 2021  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
It's coming whether we like it or not. Nice capture.
November 21st, 2021  
