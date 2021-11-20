Sign up
Photo 3576
First Taste of Local Frost
Woke up early to catch the forecasted frost - and they hit it right 29 degrees and no wind. So with not too much work I was able to capture the first frosty morning in Ozark.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
2
3
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th November 2021 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
weed
,
frost
Mags
ace
It's a gorgeous frosty capture! I can see the texture of the crystals very clearly.
November 20th, 2021
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
It's coming whether we like it or not. Nice capture.
November 21st, 2021
