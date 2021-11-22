Sign up
Photo 3578
Rising Mist
Actually not much editing - just a strange looking early morning on the bay. No internet all day - hoping it is settled now.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
19th November 2021 7:58am
nature
,
mist
,
bay
,
surnise
Danny James
I like taking photos in the early morning. The pinkish glow adds to the overall effect.
November 23rd, 2021
Christina
Wow great shot - so mystical
November 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colour.
November 23rd, 2021
