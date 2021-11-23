Previous
Next
One Among Many by milaniet
Photo 3579

One Among Many

The wind made a decent focus hard for me but loved the bright yellow of this ginkgo tree. I pass it daily on the way to the post office, but it was really brilliant this afternoon. Only ginkgo tree I know of in town.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a brilliant gold colour! It’s beautiful.
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise