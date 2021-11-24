Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3580
Would You Say Things are Pretty Tough?
The best I can say is that it was taken today! It's been a gloomy windy day, I've picked up a miserable cough from Jerik (who picked it up at school), my foot is acting up so I'm not walking but I do get points for finding SOMETHING, don't I?
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7409
photos
296
followers
178
following
980% complete
View this month »
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th November 2021 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
turkey-vulture
Lee-Ann
ace
Lovely shot of the wing span of this bird.
I hope you feel much better.
November 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I hope you feel much better.