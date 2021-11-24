Previous
Would You Say Things are Pretty Tough? by milaniet
Photo 3580

Would You Say Things are Pretty Tough?

The best I can say is that it was taken today! It's been a gloomy windy day, I've picked up a miserable cough from Jerik (who picked it up at school), my foot is acting up so I'm not walking but I do get points for finding SOMETHING, don't I?
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Lee-Ann ace
Lovely shot of the wing span of this bird.
I hope you feel much better.
November 25th, 2021  
