Geese at Sunrise by milaniet
Photo 3584

Geese at Sunrise

Loved how the silhouettes and colors worked just after sunrise. This really caught my eye. Better on black
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Julie Ryan
Very pretty. Love the calm atmosphere
November 29th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
This is beautiful!
November 29th, 2021  
Allison Maltese ace
So pretty. The water looks like liquid copper.
November 29th, 2021  
