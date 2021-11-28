Sign up
Photo 3584
Geese at Sunrise
Loved how the silhouettes and colors worked just after sunrise. This really caught my eye. Better on black
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th November 2021 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunrise
,
geese
Julie Ryan
Very pretty. Love the calm atmosphere
November 29th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful!
November 29th, 2021
Allison Maltese
ace
So pretty. The water looks like liquid copper.
November 29th, 2021
