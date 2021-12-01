Previous
From Mr. Cutie Yesterday to ---- Today by milaniet
Photo 3587

From Mr. Cutie Yesterday to ---- Today

Never knew there were different kinds of vultures - just knew that was one bird that missed the call when the "pretty" gene was passed out. This I found out is a black vulture. Things were desperate!
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
982% complete

Mags
Great shot! They are one ugly bird, but they have an ugly job to do.
December 2nd, 2021  
Islandgirl
Very ugly for sure!
December 2nd, 2021  
Corinne C
Extraordinary birds! Great shot
December 2nd, 2021  
Danny James
Bad hair day?
December 2nd, 2021  
Lin
That's the kind we have in our area...nicely captured!
December 2nd, 2021  
