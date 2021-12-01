Sign up
Photo 3587
From Mr. Cutie Yesterday to ---- Today
Never knew there were different kinds of vultures - just knew that was one bird that missed the call when the "pretty" gene was passed out. This I found out is a black vulture. Things were desperate!
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
5
2
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
vulture
Mags
ace
Great shot! They are one ugly bird, but they have an ugly job to do.
December 2nd, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Very ugly for sure!
December 2nd, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Extraordinary birds! Great shot
December 2nd, 2021
Danny James
ace
Bad hair day?
December 2nd, 2021
Lin
ace
That's the kind we have in our area...nicely captured!
December 2nd, 2021
