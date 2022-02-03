Sign up
Photo 3636
Peeking Under the Ice
This was taken two days ago - before the snow and ice arrived. The temperature was in the 40's. How do you get ice in this little ditch! But did catch the reflections. We have some snow and ice today, but I haven't left the house.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st February 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
flashofred
Joan Robillard
ace
An ice mushroom
February 3rd, 2022
