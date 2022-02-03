Previous
Peeking Under the Ice by milaniet
Photo 3636

Peeking Under the Ice

This was taken two days ago - before the snow and ice arrived. The temperature was in the 40's. How do you get ice in this little ditch! But did catch the reflections. We have some snow and ice today, but I haven't left the house.
3rd February 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Joan Robillard
February 3rd, 2022  
