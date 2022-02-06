Sign up
Photo 3639
A Gloomy Morning
BOB. Something about this that fit my mood. No fishermen out today. It was as grey as it looks - Didn't need much conversion. Just bare reflections today.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7476
photos
294
followers
177
following
996% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th January 2022 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
river
,
flashofred
