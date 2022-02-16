Sign up
A Different on the Pergola
Haven't been out today - raining again - so played with my shot from yesterday with the twirl filter. Sort of neat looking.
16th Feb 22
Tags
b&w
,
twist
,
pergola
,
flashofred
*lynn
ace
great abstract
February 16th, 2022
