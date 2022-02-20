Previous
Icicles in the Morning - Flowers at Night by milaniet
Photo 3653

Icicles in the Morning - Flowers at Night

My first real attempt at a low key shot and even hit it on the right day. Have much to learn! Was surprised to see the johnny-jump-up after shooting some icicles in the early morning.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags
Just lovely!
February 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
A lovely low key. The centre of the flower glows!
February 21st, 2022  
