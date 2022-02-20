Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3653
Icicles in the Morning - Flowers at Night
My first real attempt at a low key shot and even hit it on the right day. Have much to learn! Was surprised to see the johnny-jump-up after shooting some icicles in the early morning.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7504
photos
295
followers
178
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
Latest from all albums
2356
3650
2357
3651
2358
3652
2359
3653
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th February 2022 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
flower
,
johnny-jump-up
,
flashofred
Mags
ace
Just lovely!
February 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely low key. The centre of the flower glows!
February 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close