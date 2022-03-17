Previous
Didn't Get Bitten by the Freeze by milaniet
Photo 3670

Didn't Get Bitten by the Freeze

The tulip magnolia are starting to bloom. So glad that they didn't get frozen back by the icy weather we had last week.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Milanie

@milaniet
LManning (Laura) ace
What beautiful details and a lovely rich colour. The magnolias here are starting to bud and I am afraid for them.
March 17th, 2022  
