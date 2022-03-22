Sign up
Photo 3673
Happy to See Me?
He ran along the fence when he first saw me, then stopped and looked my way - almost smiled! Love these little guys - including the three young ones that keep emptying my feeder.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th March 2022 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
Diana
ace
Ever so cute and a great title!
March 22nd, 2022
