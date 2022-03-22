Previous
Next
Happy to See Me? by milaniet
Photo 3673

Happy to See Me?

He ran along the fence when he first saw me, then stopped and looked my way - almost smiled! Love these little guys - including the three young ones that keep emptying my feeder.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Ever so cute and a great title!
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise