Getting his Summer Colors by milaniet
Photo 3678

Getting his Summer Colors

While starlings don't rank high on my favorite birds list, I really do like their markings - and besides, he stayed still for a shot!
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1007% complete

Sharon Lee ace
Lovely plumage
March 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
How beautiful! I never see them around here.
March 29th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
He behaved well for you! I like their feather coloring.
March 29th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are very pretty up close. Shame about their behaviour though! Nice capture.
March 29th, 2022  
