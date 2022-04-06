Sign up
Photo 3686
The Leaves are Taking Over
Nice enlarged. The Bradford Pears are losing their blooms - leaves are coming out - or it could be these high winds are blowing the blooms off! Been ridiculously windy lately, but I love any chance at these trees. Used a watercolor filter.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th April 2023 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
filter
,
bradfordpear
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and processing. We too are having an incredible windy season, but it's not unusual here.
April 6th, 2022
