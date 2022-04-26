Sign up
Photo 3706
Waiting for the Ball Game
BOB. I liked that I was able to catch his pretty orange breast colors even if he was on that darn wire fencing!
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th January 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
scissortail
