Photo 3720
Comin' at You!
The small plane was headed for the airport (or cow pasture as I called it the first time I saw it) about 1/2 mile away. Loved its "face".
10th May 2022
10th May 22
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7654
photos
289
followers
170
following
1019% complete
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
2410
3717
2411
3718
2412
3719
2413
3720
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th May 2022 8:59am
Tags
airplane
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He got a big nose on that face lol, cute!
May 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Love that face! Nice capture!
May 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
May 10th, 2022
