Morning Dewdrops by milaniet
Photo 3725

Morning Dewdrops

Went out early hoping for some spiderwebs, but none at all - a little too much breeze maybe. But this tall coreopsis sure looked pretty in the field with its dewdrops
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Milanie

Velina
Beautiful capture and tones
May 15th, 2022  
