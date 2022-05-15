Sign up
Photo 3725
Morning Dewdrops
Went out early hoping for some spiderwebs, but none at all - a little too much breeze maybe. But this tall coreopsis sure looked pretty in the field with its dewdrops
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7664
photos
288
followers
160
following
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th May 2022 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
dewdrops
,
coreopsis
Velina
Beautiful capture and tones
May 15th, 2022
