Photo 3730
What a Backdrop
I think this is Hoary Vervain as best I could identify. Sure looked pretty out in the field scattered with buttercups.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
2
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th May 2022 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
nomowmay-22
,
hoaryvervain
Lou Ann
ace
It really is beautiful! Some plant names seem so unfair, this one is one of those. Smile.
May 21st, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Very pretty and a great close-up.
May 21st, 2022
