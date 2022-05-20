Previous
What a Backdrop by milaniet
What a Backdrop

I think this is Hoary Vervain as best I could identify. Sure looked pretty out in the field scattered with buttercups.
20th May 2022

Milanie

@milaniet
Lou Ann ace
It really is beautiful! Some plant names seem so unfair, this one is one of those. Smile.
May 21st, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
Very pretty and a great close-up.
May 21st, 2022  
