Photo 3731
Will This Work, Ma'am?
This Eastern Kingbird just flew in and landed about 15 feet in front of me down by the river's edge. Wasn't bothered at all by having his picture taken.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7676
photos
287
followers
161
following
nature
bird
easternkingbird
Islandgirl
He's a beauty!
May 21st, 2022
Mags
Striking bird and capture!
May 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
Great capture
May 21st, 2022
