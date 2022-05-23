Previous
He Marked the Half and Half by milaniet
Photo 3733

He Marked the Half and Half

Could hear this Meadowlark from the sidewalk, but he was so far back in the field (on the only bush out there) that it took forever to find him.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
So beautiful and in mid song!
May 23rd, 2022  
